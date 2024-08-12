Dangote refinery piles pressure on Nigerian oil regulators

LAGOS — The refinery owned by Africa’s richest man has reignited its dispute with Nigerian energy regulators. It said it has been offered inadequate crude oil supply despite projecting a 70% increase in its needs by the end of the year.

Nigerian petrol vendors are eagerly anticipating the rollout of fuel from the Dangote Refinery that the company planned for this month. Nigeria has long imported the vast majority of its fuel despite traditionally being Africa’s biggest crude oil producer due to its moribund state refineries. Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote has said his company hopes to end that system.

The government approved a plan to allow state oil company NNPC to sell oil in the local naira currency to the refinery late last month, after a dispute that has persisted in recent months over Dangote Refinery’s claim that it is unable to buy oil from Nigeria’s local market.

But, in two statements over the weekend, the company fired a fresh salvo in the row. Its latest grievance focused on NUPRC, which oversees the upstream oil and gas industry.

The agency has “only facilitated the purchase of one crude cargo from a domestic producer,” Dangote said, leaving the refinery to rely on international traders for the rest of its need.

“We often purchase the same Nigerian crude from international traders at an additional $3 - $4 premium per barrel which translates to $3 - $4 million per cargo,” the refinery said in a separate statement. NNPC has only allocated six of the 15 cargoes of oil the refinery needs for its operations in September, the company said.