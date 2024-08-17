Democrats prepare for a convention like no other

Vice President Kamala Harris is getting ready for a Democratic National Convention like no other as she prepares to deliver an acceptance speech almost one month to the day after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Managing that introduction to voters ahead of the post-Labor Day sprint to the final poll closing is a complicated affair. Democrats have to decide how to define her brand, tell her life story, and position her politically, not just in her speech but in the entire programming.

“I think she needs to be positioned the way that I know her to be, which is a pragmatic, practical leader who is going to fight for the everyday Americans’ concerns,” Ashley Etienne, a former communications director to the vice president, said. The convention, she said, should be “leaning into her being a prosecutor, but one who’s taken on corporate greed in the interest of the little guy.”

Compared to the more Trump-centric Republican convention, Democrats also have a long list of political heavyweights in their own right — the Obamas, the Clintons, and the Bidens — who will require significant stage time and draw more attention in the press. They all will have to stay on the same page to make sure they’re continuously elevating, and not overshadowing, Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

“The convention gives people guidance on where they should focus,” Etienne said. “I think this is such a big, important moment, everyone’s going to be on message and on script. I do believe there’s too much to lose and too much momentum to squander, to have any silly mistakes, to let any egos ruin it.”

At the same time, convention planners will need to make space for a competing crush of rising stars, speakers targeted at more narrow constituencies, and some potentially big celebrity appearances.

“Yes, we’re going to hear from the Obamas and the Clintons, but I want to hear from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, I want to hear from Pete Buttigieg, I want to hear from Governor Shapiro,” Quentin James, founder and CEO of the Collective PAC, said. “President Biden was one of the last OGs of that demographic of Democrats and now Vice President Harris is going to usher in an entire generation of folks.”