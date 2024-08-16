Here come the Democratic National Convention protests

Protest organizers in Chicago expect between 30,000 and 40,000 people to join Monday’s march on the Democratic National Convention, and are asking the city for a permit that would get them closer to the event itself.

“We’re going to march regardless, but we’re fighting for the best route possible,” said Faayani Aboma Mijana, a spokesperson for the March on the DNC coalition. “We’ve got our park permit, but the City has refused to allow us to use port-a-potties, a stage, and a sound system.”

The coalition, composed of more than 150 pro-Palestinian, anti-war, and left-wing organizations, has been planning its direct actions for months. It organized a smaller protest outside last month’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, with fewer than 1,000 people rallying in a park and marching outside the event’s perimeter — a fraction of the number of police who came from out of state to protect the convention, delegates, and guests.

Protesters’ focus had always been on Chicago, pressuring the Biden administration for a ceasefire and end to military aid to Israel. They wanted what Mijana called a route “within sight and sound” of the convention at the United Center, on main streets; the permit they obtained lets them use Union Park, half a mile from the arena, and keeps them away from the main convention district.

This, they’ve argued, is denying their First Amendment right to protest the Democrats, in what they’ve consistently called a “family friendly” plan to speak out peacefully.

“Biden and Harris have the power to stop it, and they haven’t,” Hatem Abudayyeh, the executive director of the Arab American Action Network, told reporters on Thursday. “The Democrats must end all U.S. aid to Israel immediately. It’s illegal for the city attorneys to stop us from saying this.”

Other protest groups have described their plans a little differently. In the run-up to the DNC, the Behind Enemy Lines coalition has held “Shut Down the DNC for Gaza” trainings, teach-ins, and film screenings; in May, it showed up at a DNC training to shame the upcoming “Death and Nakba Coronation.” And its promotional material has told participants to prepare for clashes with law enforcement: “Make bruises from Chicago police batons the 2024 back to school Fall fashion!”