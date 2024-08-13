‘Central Park Five’ member Yusef Salaam invited to DNC for convention speech

Trump took out newspaper ads in 1989 calling for New York State to bring back the death penalty after the group of Black and Latino teenagers were arrested and accused of raping a woman in Central Park. They were later cleared by DNA evidence and a confession by the perpetrator and the city paid a settlement of over $40 million for their wrongful imprisonment. Since then they have called themselves “The Exonerated Five.”

Trump has never acknowledged their innocence, a subject he was asked about as a candidate in 2016 and as president in 2019. Then-Sen. Kamala Harris wrote an op-ed in 2019 for NBC News urging Trump to watch “When They See Us,” a dramatized mini-series about the “Central Park Five” by director Ava DuVernay, and also calling for reforms to the criminal justice system around young suspects, defendants, and prisoners. The Biden campaign — since inherited by Harris — has highlighted their story as part of its messaging to Black voters this cycle amid polling suggesting Trump is making gains.

Salaam won his City Council seat in 2023, thanks in part to a burst of attention to his campaign after Trump’s own indictment in Manhattan. He offered a one word statement in response: “Karma.”