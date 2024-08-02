Trump’s idea to lower corporate tax rate draws more Republican skepticism

Former President Donald Trump’s recent suggestion of cutting the US corporate tax rate to 15% is facing increasing skepticism by members of his own party.

That includes some GOP senators starting to suit up for next year’s fight over expiring swaths of the 2017 tax cuts. One influential Senate Republican even suggested raising the existing 21% corporate rate, which was one of the permanent provisions of the law.

“The concern I have with [cutting] is you see how much we lowered the rate. Can we really honestly say it’s going to spur economic activity to justify it?” Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, a member of the Senate Finance panel, told Semafor.

Tillis also said that he’d be comfortable dialing the corporate rate up to between 21.5% to 22.5%. “We’ve got to consider all that,” said Tillis, echoing some Republican colleagues in the US House who are also open to a rate increase. “You don’t limit your options when you’re in this stage of planning.”

Other senators were noncommittal on the 15% corporate rate. “I don’t know where the market is for that. But I’d like to lower the corporate rate,” Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told Semafor. “I just want to be competitive.”