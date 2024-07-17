Trump backs a corporate tax cut, which JD Vance opposed before he became the VP pick

Former President Donald Trump said he’d support cutting the corporate tax rate to 15% from its current level of 21%, a move Sen. JD Vance said he opposed two months ago before he became Trump’s running mate.

That difference reflects the difficulties in reconciling their ideologies, giving corporate America a bit of whiplash. The Ohio Republican has fashioned an image as an economic populist willing to confront Wall Street and other industry titans, which has unnerved some chief executives.

“I would like to get it down to 15 [percent], if we could, because that would put us in the absolute lowest in terms of incentive,” Trump told Bloomberg Businessweek in an interview published Tuesday. He also said he’d be okay with a 20% corporate rate for “simplicity reasons.”

It contrasts with Vance’s resistance to further cut the corporate tax rate. “We’re sort of in line with the OECD right now,” Vance told Semafor in early May, referring to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. “I don’t think we need to be cutting the corporate tax rate further.”

Spokespersons for the Trump campaign and Vance’s Senate office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Meanwhile, some Republicans insist there is no daylight between Vance and Trump, despite the senator’s reputation for bucking party orthodoxy on economic issues. “President Trump has a platform… the top two things are deregulation and tax cuts,” Kevin Hassett, a former Trump White House economic advisor, told Fox Business. “Senator Vance is 100% on board with the Trump agenda.”