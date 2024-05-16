Trump and Biden are competing to quarterback the Super Bowl of tax policy

Presidencies are unpredictable — no one can be sure what challenges Joe Biden or Donald Trump would face in a second term. But there is one that’s 100% certain: A colossal multi-trillion-dollar fight over taxes that’s likely to be one of the biggest lobbying battles in policy history.

With large chunks of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act set to expire at the end of next year, along with a key piece of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, whichever party wins the White House and Congress will have the opportunity to rewrite much of the IRS code. If there’s a divided government, the negotiations will be a massive undertaking that could push both parties in unusual directions. That battle will have major consequences for business, climate, the deficit, and much more.

“This is probably the Super Bowl of tax and economic policy,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Neil Bradley.

Though Trump has yet to release an official tax plan, the former president is intent on preserving his biggest legislative achievement, and has signaled he’d seek further cuts. Biden has put forward numerous proposals aimed at raising taxes on multinational corporations and the richest Americans, but vowed to spare households earning under $400,000 from any increases.

Even if Democrats or Republicans win a November sweep, that won’t guarantee them an easy lift in 2025, given how both parties have struggled to shepherd their agendas with narrow majorities. The sheer cost of extending even part of the Trump cuts is sure to complicate the effort.

“The election results are going to matter a lot,” Marc Goldwein, senior vice president at the Center for a Responsible Federal Budget, told Semafor. “But it’s not necessarily the case that a unified government [leads to] a smoother process. I think basically any combination, there’s the potential for chaos and the potential for landing in strange places.”