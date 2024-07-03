House Republican support grows for corporate tax increase, threatening key part of Trump’s economic legacy

Up to 10 Republican House lawmakers are open to increasing the corporate tax rate, a senior GOP member estimated, possibly threatening Donald Trump’s future plans if he is reelected.

Trump’s 2017 tax cuts lowered the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, a move hailed by businesses. But that levy, along with a host of other lower rates, is set to expire at the end of 2025 and some Republicans are balking at the $4.5 trillion price tag of extending them, setting up a major policy fight for the next president.

If Republicans manage to retain control of the House in November, they are likely to have a thin majority, making every vote count, especially on major policy issues like the future of Trump’s tax cuts. The ex-president, boosted by Joe Biden’s poor debate performance last week, also wants to lower the corporate rate slightly further to 20% if he retakes the White House.

AD

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, a prominent member of the hard-right Freedom Caucus, is emerging as a skeptic of corporate America and additional business tax cuts. When asked by Semafor if his views were widespread among GOP colleagues, Roy responded: “It’s not small.” In May, Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith said some GOP members had approached him asking why a corporate rate increase wasn’t on the table for the House-passed $78 billion tax package.

“I just don’t think we ought to rubber stamp. This isn’t 2017 anymore. This is 2024,” Roy told Semafor earlier. “We need to come up with a tax policy that’s holistic, and everything should be on the table. There’s nothing sacrosanct about 21 [percent]. K Street shouldn’t decide this.”