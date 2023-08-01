Donald Trump indicted over Jan. 6, election interference

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday in connection to his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election, including his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Trump, who remains the lead Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential race, is now facing criminal charges in two federal cases, after he was indicted in June over his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving office. And he’s facing local charges in New York, and possibly in Georgia.

In the latest case, Trump was charged with four federal counts:

Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding

Conspiracy against rights

He was summoned to appear in a Washington, D.C. court for a hearing on Thursday.

“The attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” Special Counsel Jack Smith said during brief remarks to the press Tuesday. “As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies — lies by the defendant, targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government.”

The 45-page indictment alleges that Trump “was determined to remain in power” despite having lost.

In a statement Tuesday, a Trump campaign spokesperson called the charges “fake.”

“The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” the spokesperson said.