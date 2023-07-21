Trump classified documents trial set for May 2024

On July 10, Trump’s legal team asked Cannon to postpone any trial date “until after substantive motions have been presented and adjudicated.” They argued that the unprecedented nature of the case calls for a measured timeline, and that Trump’s 2024 candidacy will take up a lot of his time.

Department of Justice prosecutors fiercely opposed Trump’s request, saying in a filing that there is “no basis in law or fact for proceeding in such an indeterminate and open-ended fashion, and the defendants provide none.”

Trump’s team had sought a date after the 2024 election, but prosecutors had hoped to see the former president on trial before the end of this year.

Cannon’s ruling on Friday said that she had granted the government’s motion to continue the trial and resetting deadlines “in part.”

Trump faces a second, unrelated trial in New York in March, for alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. The timing means Trump will have just one month between trials.