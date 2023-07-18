What it means: DOJ tells Trump he’s a target in the Jan. 6 investigation

Former President Donald Trump was told by federal prosecutors that he is a target in the Department of Justice’s investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

He posted on Truth Social that he received a letter Sunday night informing him that he is a target, “and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

A source close to Trump confirmed to The New York Times that he received the letter, though it’s unclear what part of the investigation it refers to.

We’ve curated insights and reporting from experts on what another possible indictment could mean for Trump and the 2024 presidential hopefuls.