What it means: Picking the grand jury for the Trump case in Georgia

A couple dozen Atlanta-area residents will be selected Tuesday to be part of a grand jury that will likely consider whether to indict former president Donald Trump on criminal charges for trying to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia.

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, Tuesday marks the start of a new grand jury term in Fulton County, where District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating whether Trump and his allies broke the law following the 2020 election. Willis outlined in a letter in May that she might seek grand jury indictments in the case in early- to mid-August.

Here’s what you need to know about the case, and analysis on what a possible case against Trump could look into.