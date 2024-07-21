Joe Biden drops reelection bid, endorses Kamala Harris in massive 2024 shakeup

US President Joe Biden announced he will not seek reelection in November on Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic nominee, a momentous move that will have unknown influence on the party’s chances this election. The decision came after weeks of political turmoil, headed off by the disastrous June 27 debate performance against former President Donald Trump that threw Biden’s future into doubt.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden said in a statement. ”And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden wrote. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

Calls for Biden, 81, to step aside have swirled for years, but they reached new heights in the aftermath of the debate. The Democratic Party now enters uncharted territory as it scrambles to build consensus around a new nominee ahead of the Democratic National Convention, which kicks off on Aug. 19 in Chicago; Harris is perhaps the most obvious choice, especially given Biden’s endorsement, although some Democrats are also interested in an array of governors, including California’s Gavin Newsom, Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro, and Kentucky’s Andy Beshear.