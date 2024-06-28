America debated Joe Biden’s age for years before Thursday’s presidential debate

Age didn’t affect Biden’s presidency, but it’s affecting his campaign

Source: The New York Times

“I cannot point you to a moment where Biden faltered in his presidency because his age had slowed him,” the New York Times’s Ezra Klein wrote. “But here’s the thing. I can now point you to moments when he is faltering in his campaign for the presidency because his age is slowing him.” Those are two vastly different jobs, Klein pointed out, and it’s possible to be a good president while not being capable of successfully running for the same office. But Klein, like many others, came to the conclusion that “Democrats denying decline are only fooling themselves.” Ultimately, the proof is in the polling: 77 percent of the public, including 69 percent of Democrats, think Biden is just too old to be effective for four more years.