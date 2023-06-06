What we’re talking about when we talk about Biden’s age

There’s no serious Democratic challenge to Biden. The Democratic Party’s political apparatus is behind Biden – the Democratic National Committee has endorsed him, as has Sen. Bernie Sanders. Democrats have pushed Iowa further down the primary calendar and put South Carolina at the top, on Biden’s recommendation.

The party’s much-discussed bench of potential candidates, refreshed after 2022, isn’t moving. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new Fight Like Hell PAC is structured to raise money for Biden and other federal candidates, which is what you’d expect a Biden co-chair to do — the PAC couldn’t, and won’t, be used to start up a presidential campaign.

But public polls still find a substantial share of Democrats open to a Biden alternative, a factor driven almost entirely by the president’s age. 68% of voters said he was too old for another term in a Washington Post/ABC News poll that stirred some liberal panic last month. Republicans frequently speculate that they’ll either face another Democrat in 2024 or that he’ll die in office.

“We are running against Kamala Harris,” Nikki Haley told Fox and Friends on Monday, picking up a theme from her recent speeches. “Make no bones about it. The New York Times knows it. Every liberal knows it.”

Some liberals do fret about it. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s presidential campaign, pointedly ignored by Biden, has polled around 20% when Democrats are asked about their limited field. That’s given Kennedy some credibility among non-Democrats who agree with the candidate on substance (anti-vaccine, anti-woke, pro-crypto) and ask if the party is rigging the race for a flawed incumbent over an outsider who, in former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s formulation, “can and will” win a fair primary.

Kennedy’s loudest support has come from people who share his views about the “lockdown liberals” running the Democratic Party — i.e., people who aren’t Democrats. Kennedy himself is also uninterested in pushing the age question, even when interviewers give him an opening. During a live Monday interview with Sirius XM host Michael Smerconish, at a theater in Norristown, Penn., Kennedy said it was “not to his advantage” for Biden to debate him, but didn’t question whether he could handle it.

Grace O’Callaghan, who met Kennedy at the Norristown event, said that she liked the candidate’s criticism of “imperialism,” but was less sure what to think about his anti-vaccine stance. Biden’s age, she said, fed her curiosity about a possible alternative, even though she’d voted for him and been satisfied with his performance so far.

“I feel good about him now, but what if he gets sick?” said O’Callaghan, 59. “Joe: You’ve done it. It’s time to step aside.”