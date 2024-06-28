The Democrats who could replace Biden if he exits the 2024 race

Even before the debate, voters were looking toward a replacement

Sources: The New York Times , CNN , Flutter , PredictIt

Before either candidate took the stage, more than 60% of Democrats said they would prefer a different nominee. Trump didn’t come out of that poll unscathed — 54% of Republicans said the same of him — but Biden’s Thursday performance is likely to further widen the gap between the candidates. A CNN flash poll found 67% of debate watchers said former President Trump performed better, compared to 33% who said Biden won. And while polls tend to show which party or candidate voters would prefer to win, political bookmakers are backing their opinions with money, a YouGov pollster told Flutter: By the end of the debate, political betting market PredictIt gave Trump a 61% chance of winning, up from 53% at the start.