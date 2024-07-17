Senate Democrats share polling showing Biden dragging down candidates

Senate Democrats and campaigns have been circulating polling from a liberal outside group showing President Biden hurting their candidates in comparison to other potential nominees, a source familiar with the survey told Semafor.

The source added that Democrats who had reviewed the survey included people known to speak with the president.

Semafor obtained a memo describing the survey, which was conducted by Welcome PAC, a group that focuses on winning voters in red-leaning states and districts. The poll was conducted July 8 — before the recent attempt on Donald Trump’s life — and polled 3,044 voters in 11 states with relevant races.

In it, they asked voters whether they would support their state’s Senate candidate if Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, or Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer were on the top of the ticket after being presented with a short biography of each.

Their conclusion: While Senate candidates remained in strong shape overall in relation to Biden, with an average 55-45 lead over their opponents, their lead expanded modestly with Harris atop the ticket (56-44) and slightly more with Whitmer (57-43).

“This research suggests there may be merit to the concern about the down-ballot effect of an unpopular presidential nominee,” a memo attached to the polling said.

The survey also modeled “estimated gains” for candidates in one illustration, which appeared to be especially pronounced in Whitmer’s home state of Michigan, which projected a double-digit shift. Harris pushed the Senate candidate up by marginally more than Whitmer in Arizona, but no other state.

A source familiar with the polling methodology said the section, which was separate from the topline polling of individual candidates, was based on a “multi-level regression” that incorporated a variety of individual, state-level, and demographic factors.