Democrats push to nominate Biden before convention

The Democratic Party’s rules committee is urging members to support a virtual vote to nominate Biden — although not next week — in a letter to DNC members and obtained by Semafor. The move is the latest in the party’s back-and-forth over when to affirm the Biden-Harris ticket.

In the letter, rules co-chairs Leah Daughtry and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz write that “no virtual voting will begin before August 1.” They add that the party should be ready to vote, though, to prevent any “conceivable legal challenges” to the ticket from conservatives in the Ohio legislature, who some Democrats suspect could try and keep Biden off the ballot due to a previous state deadline that has since been extended.

“Our goal is not to fast-track,” they wrote, explaining that they would meet on Friday to “propose a framework,” and then meet again the following week to consider changes. “None of this will be rushed.”

AD

The August timeline is later than some House Democrats feared, after DNC and Biden campaign leaders suggested that delegates could nominate the ticket next week. It is well before the convention, however, which starts on August 19.

The stated reason: Worries about Ohio, where the Republican-led legislature moved its August 7 deadline to accommodate the later DNC.

“Unless Democratic nominees for President and Vice President are selected and certified to Ohio by August 7, we are likely to face litigation about the efficacy of our filings,” write Daughtry and Walz.

AD

The Ohio issue has flummoxed Democrats for months, and there is widespread disagreement over how party leaders now see it. Yesterday, spokesmen for Ohio’s governor and secretary of state told Semafor that the new, later ballot deadline law, while it does not go into effect until September, will not be changed. But the Biden campaign told reporters that it could not rule out last-minute machinations by the GOP.