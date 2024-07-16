Democratic rush to confirm Biden in ‘virtual vote’ sets up early test for opposition

MILWAUKEE – Democrats are pushing ahead with plans to vote on President Biden as their nominee weeks before their convention, citing concerns over an Ohio ballot issue that was already resolved by the Republican-led state legislature six weeks ago.

“They tried to do a rule change,” Biden-Harris deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks told reporters here on Tuesday morning. “It is our obligation as a campaign to make sure that President Biden is on the ballot.”

The plan for a “virtual vote” grew out of Ohio’s relatively early ballot deadline. In May, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose warned the party that the Democratic National Convention, scheduled for mid-August, was set to miss the state’s Aug. 7 cut-off for candidates. Last month, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation that moved back the deadline, removing the problem, while incorporating campaign finance changes that Democrats opposed.

In follow-up remarks on social media, DNC chair Jaime Harrison suggested that Ohio’s legislative fix was ambiguously worded in ways that still could threaten Biden’s status, even as Republicans before and after its passage said their stated intent was to ensure ballot access for the sitting president.

“The willingness of MAGA Republicans in Ohio to try to use ballot access to extort restrictions on democracy makes it critical to avoid giving them the power to thwart their own voters’ wishes,” said Ben Wikler, the chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party. “Having the early roll call ensures that Republicans won’t gather and pull off some new dirty trick.”

A spokesman for LaRose pushed back, telling Semafor that “the issue is resolved in Ohio, and Democratic proxies know that and should stop trying to scapegoat Ohio for their own party dysfunction.”

Dan Tierney, a spokesman for Gov. DeWine, concurred. “Any change in Ohio law would require Governor DeWine’s signature,” he said. “The suggestion that he would sign a repeal of a bill ensuring major party ballot access that he asked for in an extraordinary special session—the first called in Ohio in 20 years—is patently absurd and ridiculous, and it is quite frankly divorced from reality.”