It’s a very strange time to be Bernie Sanders

Forty-eight hours before the debate, Sanders and progressives were focused on a very different election — the defeat of New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman. When I planned my trip to cover Sanders in Wisconsin, the looming questions were about his part of the Democratic coalition, and how it could be motivated when, as Sanders put it, the electoral system “allows billionaire-funded super PACs to buy elections.”

The left is still wrestling with that, and it makes the Biden problem even more complicated. The party infrastructure that defeated Sanders in two primaries, and did little to rescue Bowman from his primary challenge, is now suddenly grappling with a polycrisis: A president who’s secured his party’s nomination, but is being urged to concede it, which would create an opening on the ticket that the left has no power to fill.

Sanders, who is just over a year older than Biden, was not joining the panic parade around the president’s viability. In an interview at an earlier stop of his Wisconsin tour, he said that Biden was not a “great debater” or “great speaker,” problems that a strong and message-focused campaign could overcome. Asked about his own experience with a health-focused feeding frenzy — his heart attack after a 2019 campaign stop in Las Vegas — Sanders said that “the media takes itself a little too seriously,” and that Democrats needed to go out and defend the Biden record.

“I think you can learn a lot from Trump, in that regard,” said Sanders. “Trump goes out and talks to people, a lot of people, and he keeps talking to them. That’s what we’ve got to do. We’re going all over the state, we’re getting good crowds.” He slapped his hand on a table for emphasis. “Talk. To. People. About. Issues. Relevant. To. Their. Lives. Don’t worry about the media so much.”

One way to do that, said Sanders, was to push for progressive agenda items in the party’s platform, and to speak frequently about what could be done in a second Biden term. “When you talk about, for example, expanding Medicare to cover dental and vision and hearing, the last polling I saw on that had 90% support,” he said.

Sanders has decades of experience selling the party’s more tenuous voters on incremental gains come election time. But the trickier issue to manage is still Israel, where the divide between the candidate and the left is more fundamental.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris continue to face Gaza protests nearly everywhere they go. Sanders, who opposes new unconditional aid to Israel, said that the issue was “not hard:” People could condemn the violence of Hamas while opposing a “right-wing extremist government” in Jerusalem that was “doing terrible, terrible things that we should not be financing.”

But that was not the Biden position, and the ticket was going to face protests in Chicago, and likely at party meetings, no matter what happened at the debate. If the Biden-Harris ticket remains intact, the work of turning out the 2020 coalition again got harder for every faction. The pro-Biden left will cast the election as a choice between economic and social progress and democratic backsliding; the emboldened anti-Biden left will argue that the president is too incompetent to serve again and that the usual electability arguments for ignoring their demands sound ridiculous with him as the nominee.

What if the president follows Lyndon Johnson, and withdraws from the race? The left didn’t challenge him seriously in the primary. Marianne Williamson’s progressive campaign won zero delegates, and the “Uncommitted” campaign won just 37 of them, less than 1% of the total. If there is a new ticket, it will be picked by Biden delegates and a Biden-led DNC.

“We remain open to supporting an open convention if that becomes viable,” said Abbas Alawieh, a spokesman for the Uncommitted campaign, on Saturday. “But right now, American bombs are still dropping on civilians in Gaza and Biden is the current president with the immediate power to stop this.”