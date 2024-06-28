The debate Democrats feared

ATLANTA, Ga. — President Biden and Donald Trump put each other’s records on trial in front of the nation at their first debate and argued over abortion, inflation, foreign policy, and veteran care. But a raspy, seemingly sick Biden quickly overshadowed the substance, generating a fresh panic among Democrats about his age and health at the worst possible time.

Text threads lit up across Washington between Democrats within the first fifteen minutes of the debate, gauging the damage.

“It’s awful,” one veteran of two major Democratic campaigns said.

“It’s bad,” one Democrat close to the administration said.

“My non-political friends who just began tracking the election are concerned about Biden after watching this,” one senior Democratic aide said.

“If it gets Biden not to run, then it was very good,” one former Obama campaign aide darkly texted. “Otherwise it’s bad.”

An early low point came thirteen minutes in, as the candidates finished discussing COVID and Medicare, and Biden bobbled the terms.

“We finally beat Medicare,” said the president, seemingly losing his train of thought right as his mic was cut due to the debate rules.

Trump instantly exploited the slip-up. “He beat it to death,” said the former president. What he said next was factually mangled — that asylum-seekers, who pay into Medicare and Social Security but can’t receive it, would overload the system — and paired with zingers on Biden’s performance.

“I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence and I don’t think he did, either,” Trump said after another one of Biden’s remarks.