Top liberal media voices turn on Biden

Prominent liberal columnists are calling for President Joe Biden to step aside following a widely-panned debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

Before the debate concluded, New York Times columnist Nick Kristof said he hoped Biden would step aside and allow another Democratic politician to be nominated and challenge Trump.

Others echoed Kristof’s message. Edward Luce, the Financial Times’ US national editor, pointed out that the two months between now and the August convention was plenty of time to nominate another candidate.

Jacob Weisberg, the former CEO of Slate, similarly called for Biden to allow someone else to take up the nomination.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said that she had heard from people circulating the convention nomination rules:

The New Republic had a simple headline: Ditch Biden:

They join a small group of liberal commentators who have raised serious concerns about Biden’s candidacy in recent months. New York Times opinion columnist Ezra Klein dedicated a series of episodes on his popular Times podcast to why Biden should step aside, and how it would work. CNN’s David Axelrod has also drawn ire from Biden allies over his criticisms of the president’s campaign strategy, and doubts about his ability to win the race.