Bernie Sanders says Biden’s debate was ‘mmm...not great.’ But he thinks he can win.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders rejected calls for Joe Biden to end his presidential campaign on Friday, telling Semafor that Thursday’s debate had gone poorly but there was time to retool.

“He’s not a great debater, he’s not necessarily a great speaker,” Sanders said. “People are just gonna have to say: Okay, you know what? Yeah, he’s old. Yeah, he’s not as articulate as he should be. But you’re voting for somebody whose policies will impact your life.”

Asked about the New York Times’s editorial board urging Biden to quit, and whether a different nominee could win the election, he refused to speculate. Biden needed to get more specific about how he’d “improve the lives of working people,” not step down.

“Biden is the candidate,” he said. “I suspect he will be the candidate. I’ll do my best to get him elected.”