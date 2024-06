A struggling Jamaal Bowman hopes to stave off a devastating loss for the left

The strategists at participating PACs are confident that they’ll beat Bowman, whose grasp on the 16th Congressional District was shaky before a dollar was spent this year. Two years ago, as an incumbent seeking his first re-election, Bowman won just 54% of the primary vote — a landslide in the small Bronx portion of the seat, and a weak performance in Westchester.

“The hatred against the congressman was just phenomenal,” said Brook Packard, a local who canvassed for Bowman that year in Rye, where Latimer lives. “People slammed the door in our face. They said they were disgusted with him and the Squad. It wasn’t so much that they loved his opponents. They were anti-Bowman.”

Over the next year, the anti-Bowman resistance mobilized. After Hamas’s attack on Israel, the congressman called for an immediate ceasefire and accused the country of peddling “propaganda,” telling a crowd that “there’s still no evidence of beheaded babies or raped women” — comments he’d retract months later as reports of sexual violence continued to emerge. Days before the 10/7 attack against Israel, Bowman was caught on camera pulling a House office fire alarm, which he called a mistake, generating what-was-he-thinking coverage back home that had nothing to do with Israel. He later pleaded guilty to a related charge and was censured on the House floor.

In January, shortly after Latimer entered the race, the county executive’s own polling showed him 10 points ahead of Bowman. Armacost, the mayor of a small, progressive village, stuck by Bowman; the mayor of Yonkers, Bowman’s home and the district’s biggest city, went for Latimer.

“AIPAC found a candidate that was willing to be bought,” said Ana María Archila, the co-director of New York’s Working Families Party, which has organized for Bowman in every race. “They haven’t been able to do that in other places.”

Since 2018, when veterans of Bernie Sanders’s first presidential bid began running progressive candidates in deep blue districts, they’d elected nine of them, from Rep. Ayanna Pressley in Boston to Rep. Greg Casar in Austin. In each race, the goal was to find a “compelling young leader that reflects the community,” as Justice Democrats co-founder Alexandra Rojas explained in 2019, replacing “an older career establishment politician that does not reflect the true diversity of that district.”

Bowman, a Black high school principal who’d never sought office before, epitomized what JD wanted. In 2020, he defeated Rep. Eliot Engel by 15 points, capitalizing on an awkward incident when the elderly congressman, who had hunkered down in his Maryland residence during COVID, pleaded for speaking time at a New York Black Lives Matter rally. “If I didn’t have a primary,” he explained, “I wouldn’t care.”

Latimer presented a different challenge — a well-liked name brand, with an electoral career in the district that he started when the 46-year old Bowman was in elementary school. Pro-Bowman media amplified his argument, that the county executive was a secret racist tasked with eliminating a Black member of Congress.

“He says I’ve taken money from Hamas,” Bowman told me. “He’s made outlandish comments about Emmett Till and Governor Cuomo. He’s taking money from a PAC which targets 85% people of color.”

In the race’s closing days, Bowman has honed that argument, asking if Westchester County really wants to oust its first Black congressman. On Saturday, when Sanders and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez rallied for Bowman in the Bronx, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said that the congressman’s enemies kept “putting this caricature on him, of an angry Black man.”

When he took the stage, Bowman rapped the first four bars of Wu Tang Clan’s “Triumph,” rolled up his shirtsleeves (“let me get the guns out”), hoisted a three-legged stool in the air, and called himself “the hip-hop congressman” who AIPAC was “scared to death” of.

“We’re gonna show fucking AIPAC the motherfucking power of the South Bronx,” said Bowman; the South Bronx is not in his district, but buses were ready to take volunteers north when it was over. “People ask me, why I got a foul mouth? What am I supposed to do? You comin’ after me. You comin’ after my family. You comin’ after my children. I’m not supposed to fight back?”