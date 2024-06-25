A struggling Jamaal Bowman hopes to stave off a devastating loss for the left

Elected in 2020 after ousting a longtime Democratic incumbent with a surge of progressive votes, Bowman is heading into Election Day on Tuesday as an out-spent underdog.

Just four years ago, he was part of a successful progressive strategy, kicked off by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her nearby Bronx district, to vault the left into greater political relevance. With the help of groups like Justice Democrats, activists targeted safe blue seats held by longtime moderates and recruited allied candidates to build a growing “Squad” in Congress. Momentum was on their side.

This year, the same movement is playing defense instead and Bowman’s race is seen as a potential turning point. The congressman and his allies describe his race as a test of whether the most expensive House primary in history — more than $21 million on Latimer’s behalf, $14.5 million of it from the pro-Israel group AIPAC’s super PAC — can break what the left spent years building.

“It is one of the most significant elections in the modern history of this country,” said Sanders. “This election is about whether billionaire super PACs can buy our democracy.”

If Bowman wins this primary, he’ll have overcome nonstop negative ads, abandonment by some former supporters, and a turnout effort that’s driven out votes in Latimer’s best areas. If he loses — as no member of the extended Squad ever has — the progressive effort to humble AIPAC, which they’ve tried to define as a pro-Republican front group, will absorb a massive defeat.

No Democrat has made that argument as consistently and passionately as Bowman. According to him, Latimer is both an “anti-Black racist” and an “anti-Muslim racist.” The evidence: His tongue-tied comments about the “ethnic” advantage Bowman has with Black voters, and his comment that Bowman’s “constituency is Dearborn, Mich.,” not Westchester County. (Latimer has since explained that he was talking about Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian-American who represents Dearborn, raising money for Bowman.)

“I’m an outspoken Black man,” Bowman said at the close of his final debate with Latimer, explaining why AIPAC had targeted him. “I fight against genocide in Gaza, and I fight for justice right here.” When I asked Bowman what he’d say to AIPAC if he won his race, a question I asked AIPAC target Dave Min a few months ago, Bowman said he wouldn’t call the group at all.

“I think the win will speak for itself,” said Bowman. “I think what we have to do is double down and continue to organize the grassroots, and labor, and the American people, to save and preserve our democracy.”

That worked in April, when Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee fended off a challenger who criticized her support for a ceasefire and accused her of being an anti-Biden chaos agent. AIPAC stayed out of that race, surmising that Lee couldn’t lose; Lee made moves to keep them out, backing out of an appearance at a Muslim event after learning that one speaker made positive comments about Oct. 7.

Pro-Israel groups focused on this race instead. Bowman spent most of it on his back heel, buffeted by negative stories that no one had written in 2020, and abandoned by some endorsers, like the progressive pro-Israel group J Street, over his louder criticism of Israel. He told Democratic Socialists of America that he now supported the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement, reversing his 2020 position; he accused Latimer of supporting “genocide,” and called AIPAC a “Zionist regime.”