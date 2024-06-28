TikTok applies for “Genie” trademark in US for AI chatbot

The Scoop
TikTok filed to trademark the name “Genie” for an AI chatbot software as the viral video app looks to expand its offerings in the competitive tech landscape.
According to the US Patent and Trademark Office filing in May, the chatbot will, among other functions, simulate conversations, facilitate interaction and communication between humans and AI, and produce human-like speech and text.
TikTok did not respond to Semafor’s multiple requests for comment.
TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is known for its impressive AI-powered algorithm, and the company has also been working on generative AI tools — in 2023, it appeared to be testing an AI recommendation chatbot called Tako, which could suggest videos based on user requests. The company was also using OpenAI’s code to develop its own large language models, The Verge reported. Earlier this month, TikTok unveiled new AI capabilities for its ad services, like digital avatars and AI dubbing.
But the recent trademark filing appears to go a step further, indicating that it’s working on a full-fledged chatbot that goes beyond search recommendations in the US.
The move comes as the company faces the prospect of divestment from its parent or a ban in early 2025, after the Biden administration determined the company’s Chinese ownership may pose a risk to national security. TikTok is challenging the measure in court, claiming it’s unconstitutional and violates First Amendment rights.