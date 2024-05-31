TikTok’s reported cloning of algorithm for US raises questions on divestiture plans

TikTok appears to be working on a clone of its coveted algorithm to cater only to US audiences, and operate independently of systems used by the app’s Chinese parent company, Bytedance, Reuters reported.

The report comes a month after a US law was passed forcing TikTok to be sold to an American company by early 2025 to avoid a national ban; Bytedance has sued the US over the law.

TikTok denied Reuters’ report, and reiterated that the divestiture is “simply not possible: not commercially, not technologically, not legally.”