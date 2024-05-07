TikTok sues the US over potential ban, citing freedom of speech

TikTok has filed a lawsuit challenging a law that seeks to force its Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell the app to a US entity or be banned. The complaint was filed on Tuesday in Washington DC’s federal appeals court.

TikTok argues that the new law is unconstitutional and violates American’s First Amendment right to free speech, according to the suit.

TikTok also alleges it has been denied equal protection under the law, which, it alleges, is akin to unlawful seizure of property, according to the documents.

“There is no question: the Act will force a shutdown of TikTok by January 19, 2025,” the lawsuit states, “silencing the 170 million Americans who use the platform to communicate in ways that cannot be replicated elsewhere.” One of TikTok’s greatest assets is its algorithm, and ByteDance has said it will not sell.

President Joe Biden signed the TikTok bill into law in April, giving TikTok a year to either sell to a US-based entity or be banned from one of its biggest markets. TikTok’s CEO Shou Chew had promised to fight the law on freedom of speech grounds, and many TikTok creators and users have also decried the law’s passing.

