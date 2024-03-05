New bipartisan push aims to force sale of TikTok

ByteDance would be forced to divest TikTok or otherwise face a ban on the popular video app in the U.S. under a new bipartisan bill being introduced in Congress on Tuesday.

Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., who lead the House select committee on China, are proposing legislation that would give ByteDance 180 days to divest TikTok, according to committee aides. If that doesn’t happen, web hosting services and app stores would be barred from distributing TikTok in the U.S.

The legislation represents a significant effort by members of Congress to address national security concerns associated with the Chinese ownership of the popular video app, which is used by more than 100 million Americans.

“This is my message to TikTok: break up with the Chinese Communist Party or lose access to your American users,” Gallagher said in a statement. “America’s foremost adversary has no business controlling a dominant media platform in the United States.”

A committee aide said that “the core motivating concern behind this piece of legislation is that applications that are controlled by foreign adversary entities including TikTok pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security.”

In response, a TikTok spokesperson equated the legislation to an “outright ban” and said it “will trample the First Amendment rights of 170 million Americans and deprive 5 million small businesses of a platform they rely on to grow and create jobs.”