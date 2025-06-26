The wild-card fiscal hawk who may turn from ‘no’ to ‘yes’ on Trump’s megabill

One of the two House Republican fiscal conservatives who opposed President Donald Trump’s tax-and-spending cuts plan is getting a near-daily barrage of intraparty attacks.

The other one has escaped the heat — so far.

Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson, who succeeded House Speaker John Boehner in his seat nine years ago, has spent that time largely espousing libertarian values and defending Trump. The former Army ranger got ousted from the Freedom Caucus after he joined Trump in endorsing a primary challenger to its then-chair.

Davidson even introduced a bill last month that would direct the National Institutes of Health to study Trump Derangement Syndrome, a popular online diss against the left that he formally defined as “a phenomenon marked by extreme negative reactions” to the president.

That loyalty has helped him stay in the Trump administration’s good graces, even as he raises concerns over its data-merging, its Iran strikes — and its pricey megabill, which independent estimates say could increase deficits by as much as $2.8 trillion over a decade. Another thing that separates him from Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, his fellow “no” vote on the first House version of the bill: Davidson is open to voting “yes” the second time around.

AD

“They know that I’ve negotiated in good faith; that I want to make the bill good; that I want to be there for final passage,” Davidson told Semafor Wednesday. “I’m not hostile to the administration, I’m simply trying to get us a good product here.”

The Senate’s still-changing version of the bill “actually is kind of encouraging to help align us all,” Davidson said. “I think they’re moving in the right direction.”

Davidson pointed to the Senate’s “more aggressive” proposed Medicaid changes, which would reap more savings than the House’s package: “So in the first three years of the bill, it gets way better.” He’s also called the Senate’s lower cap on state and local tax deductions “great work.”

AD

It’s not clear whether those changes will remain intact as the Senate keeps working. GOP moderates are worried that the deeper Medicaid cuts could shutter some rural hospitals.

“It depends on what passes. Right now, they’re just talking about it,” Davidson said. “So we’ll see where they land.”

But Davidson’s openness to changing his vote when the bill gets back to the House is a boon to Republican leaders, who’ll need every bit of help they can get selling the Senate changes within the fractious conference. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said Wednesday that the chamber could try for passage “as early as Tuesday.”

The Ohioan told Semafor that he’s “had a lot of dialogue with members of the Senate and some folks in the administration, trying to get a bill at the end that every Republican loves” — and it seems to be paying off.

AD

One of those GOP senators who has talked the bill through with Davidson is Bernie Moreno, who sounded sympathetic to his fellow Ohioan’s perspective.

“Look, he has legitimate concerns about the debt — as should every Republican. And we’re going to cut as much debt as humanly possible,” Moreno said in an interview.

The White House argues that the legislation will create enough growth to eventually shrink deficits.