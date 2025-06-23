Iran strikes test Congress

Most Republicans are falling in line behind President Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities while Democrats are asking for more information and dinging the president for not seeking congressional approval.

There are a handful of people in the middle.

Some pro-Israel Democrats like Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said she hoped the strike is decisive and that the administration “must involve Congress before taking any further US military action against Iran.” Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Semafor that he “support[s] President Trump’s goal [and] commend[s] the strength and precision of this strike. That said, freedom once surrendered is rarely regained.”

“If we’re serious about restoring a government limited by the Constitution, we must also restore the war powers framework our founders intended,” Davidson added. “While President Trump has legal precedent on his side, the legal reality underscores how far we’ve drifted from the constitutional order.”

It’s a fight that will come to the Senate floor sometime soon as Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., seeks a vote on war powers. Ahead of that, Vice president JD Vance is trying to set the tone for populist Republicans like Davidson who are worried about another forever war and avoid any further defections from Trump’s position a la libertarian-leaning Republicans like Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who is the sponsor of the House version of Kaine’s bill.