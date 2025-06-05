‘Destroy the Ring’: Trump’s Palantir deal alarms Hill Republicans

Republican privacy advocates in Congress are criticizing the Trump administration’s work with the tech giant Palantir to analyze what could become a massive pool of government data on Americans.

President Donald Trump signed an order in March that directed federal agencies to remove “unnecessary barriers” to data consolidation. Even before that, as The New York Times reported last week, Palantir had expanded the reach of its artificial intelligence product within the US government — potentially building an interagency database that would merge huge sets of government information on Americans, from medical to financial.

Palantir provides tech to companies and governments that helps them act on the information they collect — a service gaining traction as large language models make it easier to analyze data at scale. The US government has long lagged the private sector in that sort of analysis — but where Silicon Valley sees a chance to make government more efficient, some lawmakers in both parties see an invitation to misuse.

“It’s dangerous,” Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Semafor. “When you start combining all those data points on an individual into one database, it really essentially creates a digital ID. And it’s a power that history says will eventually be abused.”

“I hope to turn it off, fundamentally,” Davidson added. He compared a Palantir-facilitated merged database to the dangerously powerful ring from the Lord of The Rings: “The only good thing to do with One Ring to Rule Them All is to destroy the Ring.’”

Resistance like Davidson’s is striking because few congressional Republicans have publicly challenged the president since his second term began. Neither the sweeping cutbacks of DOGE nor Trump’s punitive global tariffs have caused a real GOP rebellion, and the party is currently reinterpreting years of fury about deficits to push through a megabill that adds trillions of dollars in debt.

It’s far from clear that the work by Palantir — whose co-founder Peter Thiel is a longtime backer of Vice President JD Vance — will end up sparking a significant GOP attempt to rein in the Trump administration. Davidson said he hopes to mount a bipartisan push to include language that would shut down the effort in legislation reauthorizing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which is set to lapse next year.

The Ohioan is often a conference outlier. Still, several other GOP lawmakers and aides said they shared his concerns.

“The concern out there will always be: If you had the wrong people in government, are there protections to make sure that privacy is protected?” Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who co-chaired his chamber’s AI caucus last Congress, told Semafor. “And that’s a fair question to have.”

One House Republican aide, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly, put it far more bluntly: “This is the first time in a while I’ve thought, ‘Oh boy, this is really bad.’”

“These guys are freaks with no sense of humor and a very disturbing sense of morality — and now they have all the data,” the aide said of Palantir. “Someone should do something.”

Palantir did not respond to a request for comment.