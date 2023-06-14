A defiant Trump bemoans 'evil' charges in Bedminster speech

BEDMINSTER, NJ — Hours after his arraignment in Miami, former President Donald Trump arrived at his home in Bedminster to a crowd of his most fervent supporters. There, in front of a clubhouse overlooking the private club’s golf course, Trump maintained his complete innocence in a roughly 30-minute speech while bemoaning the serious charges against him.

“This is one of the most outrageous and vicious legal theories ever put forward in an American court of law,” Trump said, taking particular aim at the Espionage Act charge he faces. “The Espionage Act has been used to go after traitors and spies, and has nothing to do with a former president legally keeping his own documents.”

The indictment alleges that Trump held onto and mishandled government records, not just personal papers.

Trump also sought to make the case that Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and current President Joe Biden have committed more egregious misdeeds with classified information, though experts have said those cases aren’t comparable to Trump’s. Throughout his speech, Trump described the charges against him as “political interference,” “fake and fabricated,” and “evil and heinous.”

“I’m not the one who thinks I’m above the law. I’m the one that followed the law,” Trump declared.

Attendees included MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who bashed the RNC’s push to promote ballot harvesting. He told reporters ahead of Trump’s speech that he’s spoken with the former president — who in recent months has begun promoting the very efforts that he slapped down during the 2020 election — and advised him that the newfound effort was “wrong.” Pastor Robert Jeffress, conservative commentator Sebastian Gorka, and former Trump official Kash Patel also attended.