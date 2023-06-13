Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents probe

It is the second time this year that Trump surrendered in relation to a criminal case. A former Trump aide, Walt Nauta, has also been charged in the case.

Jack Smith, the special counsel who was appointed to lead the probe, was in the courtroom on Tuesday seated behind two federal prosecutors, both ABC and CNN reported.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who has controversially ruled in his favor in previous legal proceedings, is overseeing the federal indictment.

A federal magistrate judge handled Tuesday's arraignment and ordered Trump to have no contact about the case with the witnesses. He reportedly did not have to surrender his passport, and the judge placed no limits on Trump's ability to travel internationally.

Trump's motorcade left the courthouse after the hour-long hearing; he is expected to fly to New Jersey where he is set to address his supporters at his Bedminster golf club later Tuesday.

Speaking outside the courthouse Tuesday, Trump attorney and spokesperson Alina Habba issued broad attacks against the Department of Justice and its investigation, claiming the former president is being unfairly targeted by "politically motivated prosecutors who don't care for impartiality."

A small group of Trump supporters, many holding signs, waving flags, or wearing costumes, gathered outside the courthouse ahead of the proceedings.