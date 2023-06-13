Trump stops at iconic Cuban restaurant minutes after being arraigned

Minutes after Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to be arraigned on federal criminal charges at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday, his first destination was an iconic restaurant, where he mingled with supporters and railed against what he called a "corrupt" federal government.

After leaving the federal courthouse, Trump's motorcade stopped at Versailles, a restaurant and bakery near Little Havana that declares itself "the world's most famous Cuban restaurant." Inside the restaurant, which is a popular spot for political events, Trump cheerfully shook hands and took photos with fans.

Shortly after his arrival, a group prayed over Trump.

Turning to the counter, Trump ordered "food for everyone."

"We love Cuba," he said to one supporter, before the crowd started singing "Happy Birthday." (Trump turns 77 on Wednesday.)

"Some birthday," the former president declared in the middle of the song.

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal greeted Trump at the restaurant.

He briefly addressed the crowd and TV cameras, saying, "We have a country that is in decline like never before."

"God bless Donald Trump," one supporter yelled as he left the restaurant. His campaign picked up various pastries before heading to the airport.

He plans to fly to New Jersey and address his supporters at his Bedminster golf club later Tuesday.