Whistles and rage: The scenes from Donald Trump's arraignment day

A smattering of protesters in MAGA hats and other gear, some left over from the 2020 election, stood on one side of Collect Pond Park. Across police barriers, counter protesters celebrated the indictment with life-size Hillary Clinton cutouts and signs that read “Lock Him Up.” Reporters and photographers, who had swarmed the scene, far outnumbered each group.

Only two members of New York’s Congressional delegation attended the dual rallies: Reps. George Santos, R-N.Y. and Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y. Santos left soon after being mobbed by the press, later telling Semafor he had felt threatened.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had been billed as the star of the protest. But she too skipped out after a brief appearance, during which her remarks were drowned out by the counter protesters, a number of whom were blowing whistles. That group included New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who told Semafor he came after being urged by his friend Bowman. “We wanted to say hello with some whistles,” he said. “We got our message heard.”

I caught up with Greene for an interview in her car afterwards. She shared an excerpt of her speech that few were able to hear. “I stood up and I said: You know, for six years, they told us that President Trump would destroy democracy, but really today democracy has been destroyed because of this Manhattan DA.” When asked if Trump should still become president if he’s convicted, she said: “Absolutely. I mean, let's use Nelson Mandela, for example— a great leader. They arrested him and that was political persecution as well.”

— Kadia Goba