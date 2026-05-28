Exclusive / New activist pressure to defeat retail crime bill

The Vera Institute of Justice and Dream.org are launching a new campaign to stop bipartisan legislation to crack down on organized retail crime and are wading into congressional races.

The liberal groups are launching the “Serious About Safety Majority” effort to stop “tough on crime” legislation, according to details first shared with Semafor, and are specifically going after the House-passed Combating Organized Retail Crime Act.

The groups plan to spend more than $500,000 on digital and streaming ads this year and hope to expand the effort.

Insha Rahman, who leads the institute, said it’s time to push back against lawmakers who “support bills that won’t prevent crime and break its cycle but only ratchet up incarceration.”

The coalition wants Democrats to stop the retail crime bill in the Senate, where one senator can slow everything down.

Reps. Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, are also involved in the effort.