Democrats just lost three of their most influential centrist senators in one election cycle. Catherine Cortez Masto wants to fill the void.

Thanks to retirements, attrition, and the party’s realignment, the Nevadan is now one of the Senate’s most moderate Democrats — alongside Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, she speaks for the center of the party’s ideological spectrum on Chuck Schumer’s leadership team. Outside the Capitol, she now chairs the Mod Squad PAC aiming at electing more centrist candidates.

Cortez Masto, who’s known as “CCM” in the Senate, does those jobs with little interest in going viral or even making headlines. Yet the spotlight found her recently as she sought consent to pass a package of policing bills, the type of once-routine bipartisan legislation that now divides Democrats trying to find their footing against President Donald Trump.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., responded to Cortez Masto on the Senate floor by accusing his colleagues of being “complicit” by supporting law enforcement grants that Trump could control. Their public spat overshadowed a partial success: Two of Cortez Masto’s bills passed.

“I was shocked it became news,” Cortez Masto told Semafor in an interview.

A former state attorney general married to a former Secret Service agent, she has charted a path far different than Booker for years now. Cortez Masto was the first Democrat to oppose judicial nominee Adeel Mangi, who ultimately failed to get confirmed despite Booker’s defenses of him.

Her other against-the-grain centrist stands include dinging the “defund the police” movement as it peaked in 2020, opposing the Biden administration’s relaxation of pandemic-era border controls, and scuttling a mining tax that would have hurt her state.

This year, she voted to advance a government funding bill and supported the Laken Riley Act’s harsher punishment for some noncitizens accused of crimes.

“I am someone who is not shying from a fight. But I also think that you have to be strategic and you have to get things done,” Cortez Masto said of her approach.

The first Latina senator in the chamber’s history, Cortez Masto won two close elections in 2016 and 2022 against heralded GOP recruits. She’s a low-key orator who successfully ran Democrats’ campaign arm in 2020, getting vice-presidential buzz and a push to run for whip.

But she’s content to stay where she is — while making a concerted push for moderation in a party that’s still tearing at itself over how to win back Congress and the presidency.

Cortez Masto’s clash with Booker during Police Week offered a rare public window into those festering strategic disputes.

“We should have more arguments. I think it’s fun,” said Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, the party’s whip-in-waiting and a friend of Booker’s. “People are a little too precious. We’re not actually a family that’s driving to Disneyland.”