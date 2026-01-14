Exclusive / Democratic senator pushes to redirect $75B ICE funding

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., wants to redirect nearly $75 billion in ICE funding from the GOP’s 2025 megabill rather than defund the agency at the Jan. 30 deadline, according to a proposal first shared with Semafor.

Cortez Masto is proposing that $45 billion for ICE detention centers be allocated to Justice Assistant Grant programs and nearly $30 billion in enforcement money to the COPS law enforcement hiring program. ”

I support strong border security. We need it,” Cortez Masto told Semafor. But “this administration is not going after hardened criminals with this money. So why don’t we redirect it to those local law enforcement agencies that are really focused on keeping our community safe?”

The second-term Nevada Democrat argued that the extra ICE funding is going toward hiring officers with less training, who are “inciting some of what we are seeing happening across the country.”