Exclusive / Democrat seeks to strip $1B for Trump ballroom from immigration bill

Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen will propose stripping $1 billion in White House security funding for President Donald Trump’s ballroom and East Wing renovation from Republicans’ immigration enforcement funding package, and redirect the money to law enforcement programs, according to details first shared with Semafor.

The Nevada Democrat is introducing two amendments: One would use the $1 billion to fund two years of the COPS hiring program, which awards grants for hiring local law enforcement, as well as two years of funding for the Public Safety Officers’ Death Benefits program, which pays death benefits for fallen officers. The other would fund a year of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance, a criminal justice grant program.

“The American people are suffering. These are taxpayer dollars, we do not need a billion-dollar ballroom,” Rosen told Semafor on Tuesday. “The president has the largest bully pulpit. He says he wants it to go ahead. [Republicans are] either going to have to be with him on this ridiculous policy, or they’re going to have to finally stand up against a ballroom, find a spine and say no.”

Enough Republicans remain noncommittal on the $1 billion in funding to put it at risk in both chambers of Congress. Vulnerable incumbent Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, said he needed to learn more about the money and told Semafor he’d been asked about the ballroom a dozen times on Tuesday by reporters. Republicans can only lose three votes in the Senate to pass the bill.

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Some Republicans also think the Senate parliamenterian might strike down the provision as outside the bounds of budget reconciliation’s strict parliamentary rules, which would defuse Democrats’ floor plans. Rosen said the caucus is beginning to discuss its tactics, which could include multiple ballroom-related amendments. Reconciliation bills allow unlimited amendments from either party, and the minority can make passing the bill politically painful by forcing tough votes.

“We’ll see what our strategy is. But I think it’s important to put people on the record: Who’s really fighting for you?” Rosen said.