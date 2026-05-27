View / Why Democrats prefer their own messy primaries

The major US political parties are best understood by looking at Texas and California, whose 2026 primaries tell a clear story: Republicans are run from the top, while Democrats aren’t run at all.

Texas Republicans did what the president asked them to on Tuesday, nominating state Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton for the job now held by Sen. John Cornyn. A 40-year scandal-free career in Texas politics is over after pro-Cornyn groups spent close to $100 million to defend him, simply because President Donald Trump said so.

The polar-opposite dynamic is on view in California, where Democrats will likely send one of their gubernatorial candidates to the November election against Republican Steve Hilton. They have struggled to even accomplish that, however, after Gov. Gavin Newsom declined to endorse a successor.

It’s going to be a long primary season with the gulf this wide between Republican and Democratic decision-making. The president can intervene to pick a winner in almost any GOP contest, as he has since the start of his first term. Meanwhile, his opponents have no figure who even wants to play a Trump-style kingmaker role.

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At the root of that reluctance among senior Democrats is the enduring toxicity of the party’s own leadership class. Many candidates panic if they’re accused of being the choice of DC leaders.

Georgia Rep. Clay Fuller even told NOTUS before winning the GOP nomination to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene that if Trump had endorsed somebody else, he “would have gotten out of the race and supported that candidate.”

I’ve recently started asking Democrats how they feel about their party’s messiness, and whether they wish they had a leader who could settle primaries with a single post. The most popular answers I get are, basically, “it is what it is” and “no.”

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“No one should envy the Republican cult around Trump,” said Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress. “Trump and the GOP are like Thelma and Louise, joined at the hip and driving off the cliff together. Democratic primary voters in swing states and districts still value who can win the general election, and that is the most important thing.”