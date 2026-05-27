View / Why Democrats prefer their own messy primaries

David’s view
The major US political parties are best understood by looking at Texas and California, whose 2026 primaries tell a clear story: Republicans are run from the top, while Democrats aren’t run at all.
Texas Republicans did what the president asked them to on Tuesday, nominating state Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton for the job now held by Sen. John Cornyn. A 40-year scandal-free career in Texas politics is over after pro-Cornyn groups spent close to $100 million to defend him, simply because President Donald Trump said so.
The polar-opposite dynamic is on view in California, where Democrats will likely send one of their gubernatorial candidates to the November election against Republican Steve Hilton. They have struggled to even accomplish that, however, after Gov. Gavin Newsom declined to endorse a successor.
It’s going to be a long primary season with the gulf this wide between Republican and Democratic decision-making. The president can intervene to pick a winner in almost any GOP contest, as he has since the start of his first term. Meanwhile, his opponents have no figure who even wants to play a Trump-style kingmaker role.
At the root of that reluctance among senior Democrats is the enduring toxicity of the party’s own leadership class. Many candidates panic if they’re accused of being the choice of DC leaders.
Georgia Rep. Clay Fuller even told NOTUS before winning the GOP nomination to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene that if Trump had endorsed somebody else, he “would have gotten out of the race and supported that candidate.”
I’ve recently started asking Democrats how they feel about their party’s messiness, and whether they wish they had a leader who could settle primaries with a single post. The most popular answers I get are, basically, “it is what it is” and “no.”
“No one should envy the Republican cult around Trump,” said Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress. “Trump and the GOP are like Thelma and Louise, joined at the hip and driving off the cliff together. Democratic primary voters in swing states and districts still value who can win the general election, and that is the most important thing.”
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Some of this is typical stuff for a party in the political wilderness, but another factor here is the long tail of the 2016 presidential primary. According to MAGA mythology, the president took on and humiliated the old GOP establishment, replacing it with a more populist party (though Trump has not governed like a populist).
The story of the Democrats’ leadership vacuum is more complicated, partially written by the losers. The left saw the presidential race as “rigged” for Hillary Clinton, who got more votes and delegates than Bernie Sanders but got help from “superdelegates.” In 2020, after the party stopped superdelegates from voting on the first ballot, liberals complained that the presidential race was “rigged” again to consolidate the anti-Sanders vote.
Plenty of other Democrats defend those primaries and outcomes. Sanders got a one-on-one showdown with Joe Biden in the 2020 primaries and got creamed. It’s harder for them to explain 2024, and how the party protected the former president from primary challengers, ending with the break-glass nomination of the vice president by Biden’s elected delegates.
This led to popular, damaging folklore about the Democratic Party — that it has not, in Joe Rogan’s words, “had a real primary since 2012,” and that it has no real credibility to accuse the top-down GOP of threatening democracy.
“I would not say the Democratic Party’s end-run around competitive primaries in 2024 worked in our favor,” said Jesse Lehrich, a veteran party strategist and co-host of the Nobody’s Listening podcast.
The irony: Democrats have overcorrected to fix their “anti-democratic” image. The DNC spent half of last year fighting over David Hogg’s vice chair position because party chair Ken Martin was trying to institute, then enforce, rules that prevented any DNC member from intervening in primaries. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is more hesitant than Trump about endorsing candidates because when it does, the candidates it’s not endorsing run to microphones, denouncing the “meddling.”
“Voters, not the DCCC, should pick Democratic nominees,” the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC told Axios after the committee put a set of swing-seat candidates on its Red to Blue list. The CPC PAC also endorses candidates, of course, but it’s not a party organ.
And the argument goes, for many Democrats, that official party organs should never tell voters who to support in a primary.
Room for Disagreement
The choice to forgo leadership that can tell their voters who to support isn’t one many Democrats regret, as Tanden explained to me. They believe theirs is superior to the regal model perfected by the GOP. Barack Obama, the party’s most popular retired statesman, will campaign for candidates in general elections, but refuses to intervene in partisan primaries.
It looks messy, sure, but Democrats genuinely would not embrace Republicans’ boss politics. In fact, they think Trump is screwing up a few key races. When they defend their own refusal to pick primary winners, they think of Trump rewarding loyalty over electability, giving them Senate opportunities in Texas and Georgia —and maybe a few other states — if the GOP primary electorate keeps doing what an unpopular president says.
Earlier this month, I asked Sen. Elissa Slotkin why she was sticking to the tradition of Michigan’s senators not endorsing in open primaries, even though Democrats in DC worry that the primary for her state’s other Senate seat will cost them.
She did what comes easy to Michiganders. She made fun of Ohio.
“I don’t like that system,” she said. “What’s going on in Ohio right now? Talk to the average Ohioan — I don’t think they’re thrilled that Trump just came in, pushed out all their up-and-coming Ohio politicians, and put in Vivek Ramaswamy.”
Notable
- In the Texas Tribune, Kayla Guo wrote a eulogy for John Cornyn’s career, which ended with the victory of a Trump endorsee whose name he couldn’t bring himself to say out loud.
- In CalMatters, Maya C. Miller explained why local Democrats were angry about the DCCC intervening on behalf of a state assemblywoman running for a swing seat, against a more progressive candidate who didn’t live in the district.