Biden’s in trouble. Democratic governors say they’ll save him.

PHOENIX — President Joe Biden’s approval rating was in the 30s. He was dogged, constantly, by questions about his age. His son was about to be indicted again, right before Republicans re-launched their impeachment inquiry.

How did Democratic governors feel about this? Just great, thanks for asking.

“It’s going to be a binary choice: President Biden, or [Donald] Trump,” said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in an interview after his colleagues elected him to lead the Democratic Governors Association.

“People have underestimated him all of his life,” said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper of Biden — who, he said, could flip his swing state next year. “He comes out on top.”

Democrats were in a cheerful mood at the DGA’s post-election meeting, despite having lost control of Louisiana and narrowly failing to win in Mississippi. They sketched out how swing states, where Democrats like Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro were popular, would re-evaluate the president; they described their plan to defend the three states where Democrats were retiring (Delaware, North Carolina, Washington) while potentially expanding the map into red states. In their eyes, the typical Democratic platform of defending abortion access, emphasizing pragmatic governance, and serving as anti-MAGA bulwarks required little tweaking after another relatively successful cycle.

“Extremism doesn’t work,” said Jennifer McCormick, a Republican-turned-Democrat running for governor of Indiana. “Teachers aren’t groomers. We’re not sharing porn in our classrooms.”

McCormick, her state’s last elected education superintendent, said that she’d realized how alienated she was from the GOP when she heard from conservatives who wanted to “ban books.” This year, Indiana Democrats gained ground in mayoral and school board races, which to her showed that her now-former party was too obsessed with culture wars — and that, she says, will help her and help Biden. “I’m not hearing the dislike or distaste for Biden at all — at all,” she said. “I am hearing it for Trump.”

In their targeted 2023 races, Democrats ran far ahead of Biden’s numbers, just as they did in 2022. Few voters, they said, had processed the reality that Trump would almost certainly be the GOP nominee. And in six months, they predicted that voters would be thinking better of the Biden administration’s record — and the economy.

“The Fed may move as early as May,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom, suggesting that interest rates could drop before the election, with mortgage rates following. “The markets are starting to game that out, [and] that’s very positive for the Biden campaign.”