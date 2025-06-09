DNC considers holding new vice chair election after audio leak

The Democratic National Committee will vote this week on whether to hold new vice chair elections after a DNC call was leaked.

On Sunday, Politico published a clip from a May 15 DNC discussion about vice chair David Hogg’s role in a PAC that might fund primary challengers, during which DNC chair Ken Martin said that the controversy surrounding Hogg “destroyed any chance I have to show the leadership that I need to.”

DNC members will decide, by Wednesday, whether to hold a re-vote between Hogg, vice chair Malcolm Kenyatta, and the three women who lost the Feb. 1 election for the seats.

“For weeks I’ve pointed out David’s causal relationship with the truth,” Kenyatta said in a statement, accusing Hogg of leaking the recording. On X, Hogg denied responsibility for the leak, but did not respond to further questions.