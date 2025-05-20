Trump tests the final limits of his Capitol control

Washington is riveted by a clash between two powerful forces: the hard-fought policy goals of Republican factions versus the political will of President Donald Trump.

The GOP is spinning its wheels over the current draft of Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” which doesn’t do enough for high-tax-state Republicans, doesn’t cut enough for deficit hawks, and goes too far on Medicaid for plenty of others. For Trump, the delay is a buzzkill that could reveal the limits of his power — and is a hindrance to scoring the wins he promised on the campaign trail.

Trump usually comes out on top in this type of conflict; he easily overcame opposition to reelecting House Speaker Mike Johnson and passing a stopgap government funding bill. Then the GOP Congress deferred still more of its power to Trump on his Cabinet, his tariffs and his unilateral reshaping of the federal government.

AD

But the party-line megabill that’s now wobbling in the House is an outlier. The “big, beautiful bill” is the first real opportunity for Republican wonks, committee chairs and battleground-seat majority-makers to write a law.

Which is why Trump’s visit to the House on Tuesday did not have an immediately decisive effect, as he and Johnson seek to muscle through the legislation before the weekend.

“Trying to browbeat us in front of the conference, it wasn’t a smart idea,” Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., who is holding out for more state and local tax relief, told Semafor. “It just made, I think, the [likelihood] of getting this bill passed harder this week.”

AD

For Trump, it’s perhaps the ultimate test of his second-term power, after he scrapped back to the presidency despite two impeachments, a lost election, and a phalanx of fellow Republicans who thought the party might move past him. Now he wants GOP lawmakers to cast aside their doubts about the legislation in front of them.

The SALT deduction? It shouldn’t hold up the bill. Changes to Medicaid? As long as they’re focused on “waste, fraud and abuse,” they’re good enough for Trump. The growing debt? Something for another day (“zippo” was said about the deficit in Tuesday’s meeting, said one House Republican).

And he’d definitely like Congress to lift the debt ceiling for a couple of years, no matter how anathema such a vote is to many conservatives.

AD

“You don’t want to get to the point where you just become frozen and therefore don’t act,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Semafor. “Something will pass. I don’t know what it will look like. I can’t tell you that I’ll vote for it. But I’m looking for a reason to.”

Trump’s message to House Republicans was that the Senate is going to change the bill anyway — so they might as well pass it now.

Trump said “the time for debating, for negotiating is over,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said at an Americans for Prosperity event on Tuesday.

Even so, Scalise added, “we’ve got members in the room that are still trying to negotiate. … We’d be voting next February if some people got their way.”

Still, some House Republicans said they were unmoved on Tuesday. Unfortunately for Trump, they might be easier to convince than stubborn senators. The Senate, famously, killed Trump’s Obamacare repeal attempt in 2017 after the House passed it.

“He’s the most persuasive. There is no substitute,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va, who used to serve in the House, said of Trump.

But “individual senators maybe tend to be a little more obstinate, and successfully so,” she added. “Because there’s only 100 of us, and we don’t have the pressure of running every two years.”