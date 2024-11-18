Trump’s lightning rod cabinet picks face scrutiny

US President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet appointments have generated controversy domestically and in financial markets, as they face scrutiny even before the Senate confirmation process begins.

So far, Trump has reportedly said he will stand by his candidate for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, whose lawyer revealed that the nominee had paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault. Hegseth says the encounter was consensual.

A Republican senator also called for a confidential congressional ethics report into Trump’s potential attorney general Matt Gaetz to be shared with senators who must vote on his appointment.

Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, downgraded the pharmaceutical giant GSK to a Hold from a Buy, citing risks to its vaccine business as a result of Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary; Kennedy has repeatedly questioned the safety of vaccinations.