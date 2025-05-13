Trump tames his party’s free traders

A 10% universal tariff and 30% levies on Chinese imports would have been a five-alarm fire for Republican free-traders just a few months ago. These days, though, most in the party are just happy those tariffs aren’t several times higher.

President Donald Trump’s massive “Liberation Day” tariffs five weeks ago prompted so much unease and confusion that the new US trade baseline of tariffs is borderline placid for many Republicans. Trump launched his initial tariffs at such high rates (reaching a blockade-equivalent 145% on China and over 40% for some other trading partners) that his administration’s recent climbdown has made the remaining levies far more palatable for Republicans.

“There’s a conditioning that’s taken place,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. told Semafor, describing fellow Republicans as “getting more comfortable” with defending the tariffs while professing they’d prefer another approach.

“10[%] isn’t as bad as 30. And 30 isn’t as bad as 145 or 175,” Cramer added. “Suddenly half of that is — I don’t want to say it’s tolerable -- but it’s at least celebrated.”

No policy illustrates Trump’s takeover of the Republican Party more vividly than tariffs. The longtime party of free trade is transitioning into a party of protectionism, ceding its past identity on the issue to Democrats who suddenly are positioning themselves as the party of open global markets.

That change hasn’t necessarily been easy for Republicans to accept. As Cramer noted, many will still make clear they don’t love tariffs even as they defend Trump’s strategy of imposing them in a bid to negotiate what he believes are better deals.

Yet the past few weeks have revealed that congressional Republicans in Congress will only defy the president in limited ways on trade, limiting the political pressure — if there ever was any — to change his strategy. Many Republicans want zero tariffs with important trading partners and more economic certainty; but since all they have to celebrate is temporary tariff pauses, they’ll take the opportunity.

“It’s definitely more manageable,” said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., of the current situation. “The other wasn’t.”

It’s not clear whether Trump envisions the zero-tariff environment that Republican free traders want, and many are still bracing for him to end 90-day tariff pauses globally as well as with China. What’s more, the president’s stated goal of counting tariff revenue as payment for tax cuts is at odds with his hopes of reshoring US manufacturing lost overseas over the last 30 years.

But Trump’s shift in the Overton Window of the tariff debate has many Republicans relatively content with placeholder agreements that leave in place tariffs which would have been unthinkable last year.

“He threatened real large tariffs he then backed off on to make a deal,” Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D, told Semafor. “My preference still is not to have an increase in costs on the American consumer. Let’s face it, a tariff is basically a sales tax.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, another free-trader, called tariffs “a very powerful weapon, but it’s a two-way street, because we still haven’t de-risked our supply chains from China … There’s some collateral impact here on businesses that are doing what he wanted them to do, which is to manufacture and make things in the United States.”