Johnson won the speakership — but Trump won the day

The News
Mike Johnson pulled off a feat on Friday that few in Washington expected, winning re-election to the House speakership on the first ballot. It was probably one of his easiest tasks this year.
After Johnson successfully flipped two conservative opponents into his corner, winning the gavel with the bare 218 votes he needed, House Republicans are now hoping to move on to prioritizing President-elect Donald Trump’s policy goals. Extending tax cuts, beefing up border security and expanding oil and gas development are at the top of the list.
That all depends on how skillfully the Louisiana Republican can manage a fractious majority whose right flank nearly turned on him before the 119th Congress began, despite his public endorsement from Trump. Johnson initially appeared to have lost two more votes than the single one he could spare, but quick talks on the House floor with holdout Reps. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and Keith Self, R-Texas, turned a likely defeat into a last-second victory.
Perhaps the biggest winner in Johnson’s first-ballot triumph, however, was Trump — who spoke with Norman and Self just before they changed their positions. According to a source familiar with the interaction, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., put the president-elect on the phone with Norman before he switched his vote to Johnson, from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
Trump’s successful lobbying in the speaker’s race followed his stumble in late December, when he urged GOP lawmakers to address the expiring US debt ceiling as part of a year-end spending deal only to get rebuked by more than three dozen of them. And it marks, perhaps, a return to his firm grip on the party just 17 days before his inauguration.
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told Semafor that he harbored some concerns about House colleagues struggling “to elect a leader that the vast majority of Republicans want” and how it might affect the agenda.
“I do worry about that, although I worry about it less when Donald Trump is sitting in the Oval Office,” he said.
Lawmakers were optimistic about re-electing Johnson eventually, but many seemed prepared to go beyond one round of votes. The House nearly had a case of deja vu from 2023, when former Speaker Kevin McCarthy needed 15 ballots and a flurry of concessions to win over his conservative critics and win the gavel that they later stripped from him.
Johnson will have a bigger cushion than McCarthy did for any future internal rebellion against him; the House is set to change its rules later Friday to require nine Republicans to force a vote to oust the speaker, up from a single member during the last two years. Even so, the high number of Republicans initially unwilling to say Johnson’s name during the balloting indicates that his skeptics have the power to force that vote if they become disenchanted enough.
Eleven conservatives released a letter after Johnson’s re-election stating that they backed him “because of our steadfast support of President Trump,” making clear that their allegiance to the speaker was meager at best.
“We have a majority that is very, very thin. So when you have a very thin majority, [that] makes things difficult,” Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., told Semafor, adding that he now wants to “move on to the agenda items that are so important.”
Know More
The speaker race is one of the easier humps for Republicans to clear this year. Their House majority will be reed-thin, falling to a single vote for the first few weeks of the year, and their Senate control is only slightly firmer. Despite those limitations, in the next six or so months they’re planning to confirm Trump’s Cabinet, roll back Biden administration regulations, fund the government, lift the debt ceiling, act on border security and extend expiring tax cuts.
Failing to elect a speaker on Friday would have had “implications that go beyond today” to the Republican agenda, said Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota.
“The sooner we have a speaker of the House, the quicker we can go on [January] sixth to certify the election of Trump as the next president of the United States,” Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told Semafor. Then the Senate will hold committee hearings on top Trump nominees, with the goal of confirming some on Inauguration Day.
Johnson and House Republicans are set to huddle on party-line spending legislation addressing the border and taxes over the weekend, a sign that the hard work is already beginning. Senate Republicans are planning one border security bill and a subsequent tax bill, both of which can avoid a Democratic filibuster through the so-called budget reconciliation process.
House Republicans are still not locked in on how to proceed, and some prefer one large, catch-all bill — a key topic of discussion with the Senate, because there’s not much time to waste. Barrasso said GOP leaders are working with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the incoming Budget Committee chairman, to potentially pass a budget before Trump is inaugurated.
Once that budget is passed, Republicans can act fast on the border bill, as long as they stay united.
Acknowledging the tasks ahead don’t get easier, Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., said that “now is the time for us to come together.”
Ahead of Friday’s vote, Trump spent time calling holdouts and told CNN he had no backup speaker option. Leaving aside his frustrations that the spending bill drama did not end with action on the debt ceiling, Trump endorsed Johnson on Monday; many inside his network saw the move as strategic, rather than a sign of loyalty to Johnson.
Trump, after all, needs a House speaker to be installed for Congress to certify his election on Monday.
The View From GOP Leadership
Within the House Republican leadership ranks, the uncertainty that surrounded Friday’s speakership election is seen as a one-of rather than an omen of tough times ahead for the party’s shrinking majority.
Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, a member of leadership, said the speaker’s race has “no bearing” on the next two years.
“We take things one day at a time,” he added.
Shelby Talcott contributed reporting.
Notable
- Norman and Self got promises from Johnson and other top Republicans that the party would work more collaboratively, which some in the party described as more important than Trump’s intervention, Politico reported.
- The House rules package also limits the days of the week on which GOP leaders can suspend the rules and seek Democratic votes to pass bills, according to Punchbowl News.