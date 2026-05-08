South Africa’s top court revives Ramaphosa impeachment probe

South Africa’s top court ordered parliament to restart an impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa, ruling that lawmakers acted unlawfully when they blocked the process in 2022.

The majority ruling injects fresh uncertainty into a multiparty coalition government and marks the first time in post-apartheid South Africa a sitting president will be forced into a formal inquiry of this scale.

The judgment orders lawmakers to revive scrutiny of Ramaphosa’s handling of the 2020 theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm, a scandal that triggered allegations of a cover-up and money laundering.

The judges invalidated the December 2022 vote in which the then governing African National Congress (ANC) used its majority to stop the impeachment process from going forward after an independent panel led by a retired judge found evidence warranting a further investigation. That vote was “inconsistent with the constitution, invalid and set aside,” the judges held.

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The ruling and what follows will be watched closely by investors and business leaders in Africa’s biggest economy: Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala, speaking at Semafor World Economy last month, warned that the country’s anemic growth is rooted in the state’s basic inability to uphold the rule of law.

Market reaction was muted shortly after the judgment, with the rand currency, the barometer of investor confidence, little changed.