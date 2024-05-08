The political stakes of Donald Trump’s hush-money trial are increasing

Donald Trump’s legal troubles are taking a turn. While the former president has spent the last few weeks in and out of New York’s Manhattan criminal courthouse, forced to listen to prospective jurors’ criticism and witnesses’ sensational accounts of alleged misdeeds, outside New York, Trump is having a little more luck.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Court of Appeals decided it will hear an appeal of a ruling allowing District Attorney Fani Willis to remain at the helm of Fulton County’s sprawling election interference case. Trump’s lawyers argue the case should be dismissed on grounds of Willis’ alleged “misconduct in this unjustified, unwarranted political persecution.”

The appeal hearing is expected to further postpone the already delayed trial, notching a small, but important win for Trump’s team as they seek to stall his many legal troubles until after the November presidential election.

“There’s no way this case gets to trial this year,” Atlanta defense attorney Andrew Fleischman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In fact, it’s increasingly likely New York’s hush-money case, in which adult film actor Stormy Daniels testified this week, is the only one of the four criminal cases against Trump that will go to trial before Nov. 5. On Tuesday, Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, delayed Jack Smith’s classified documents case in Florida indefinitely. Meanwhile, the Jan. 6 election trial is on ice while the Supreme Court mulls Trump’s presidential immunity argument.