Fulton County DA Fani Willis can stay on Trump case if lead prosecutor leaves, judge rules

A Georgia judge ruled Friday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could stay on former President Donald Trump’s election interference case, if she cuts all ties with the case’s lead prosecutor with whom she had a romantic relationship with.

Defendants “failed to meet their burden” in proving Willis’s relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade was a “conflict of interest” to merit her removal from the case, Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee ruled. But he found “impropriety” in Willis’s and Wade’s relationship, and said she must step aside if Wade does not leave the case.

Trump and his co-defendants had argued that Willis’s romantic relationship with Wade, who she hired to oversee the case, benefitted her financially, and should have barred her from working on the indictment. Willis and Wade have both strenuously denied any wrongdoing that would have merited their disqualification.