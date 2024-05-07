Stormy Daniels begins sensational testimony in Trump hush-money trial

Stormy Daniels began giving her hotly anticipated testimony on Tuesday, answering prosecutors’ questions about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Donald Trump.

She is a key witness in the trial: Ahead of the 2016 election, Michael Cohen, Trumps’ personal lawyer, paid Daniels $130,000 in hush money to keep silent about her story of having had sex with Trump, who was running for president.

The alleged sexual encounter happened after Daniels met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006. She was 27 and he was 60.

AD

After initially declining an invitation to have dinner with Trump, Daniels said she changed her mind because it would “make a great story.”

“What could possibly go wrong?” she said, prompting laughter in the courtroom.

She met him in his hotel suite, she said. After talking business for a while, Trump told Daniels she shouldn’t worry about his wife, Melania. “He said, ‘Don’t worry about that, we don’t even sleep in the same room,’” she testified.

AD

She said he interrupted her frequently, and at one point she rolled up a magazine and swatted him “on the butt” with it, she testified. In the courtroom, Politico reported, Trump appeared to mouth “bullshit” after she said this. Judge Juan Merchan told prosecutors to dial back the scope of their questions: “The degree of detail that we’re going into is just unnecessary.”

Daniels’ testimony will continue through Tuesday.